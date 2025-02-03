Analyst Calls Out Myles Garrett For Being Selfish

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of losing their best player.

Myles Garrett has requested a trade, citing his desire to win a Super Bowl as the reason behind his decision.

Of course, that hurts the fans.

Nevertheless, some of them feel that Garrett has earned the right to play in meaningful games, and it is almost impossible to blame him for this decision.

Then again, Aaron Goldhammer isn’t like most fans.

Shortly after the news broke, the analyst called out Garrett for being selfish in requesting this trade.

He cited how the Browns stood by him when he was suspended.

The Browns stood by Myles through a very ugly suspension and other embarrassments. They were in the playoffs 12 months ago. I know it's easy to blame the Browns here, but Myles has always been about Myles first and foremost… — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) February 3, 2025

Garrett has been in the league for eight years, and while his behavior that led to the suspension was questionable, that was also clearly an outlier.

He’s always been a class act, both on and off the field.

The Browns have failed to field a competitive team for most of Garrett’s tenure.

We’re talking about the best defensive player in the league, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a player who consistently delivers and leaves it all on the field regardless of the context, the opposition, or whether his team has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Losing a player of Garrett’s caliber is always a big blow, and it would’ve been nice to see him retire as a Cleveland Brown.

But after all he’s done for the team and the little success they’ve had, it’s hard to blame him for wanting out.

