Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, February 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Hard Stance With Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Hard Stance With Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Hard Stance With Myles Garrett’s Trade Request
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Just days ago, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry raved about Myles Garrett.

He had already stated that he would go straight from Cleveland to Canton.

That confidence suggested that the front office had come to some sort of agreement with him to address the discomfort he displayed late in the season.

That’s why it was rather shocking to see him request a trade anyway.

Nevertheless, even if Garrett wants to leave and pursue a Super Bowl somewhere else, that doesn’t mean that Berry and the Browns will just cave into his demands.

According to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are adamant about not even engaging in any trade talks for their star pass rusher.

Needless to say, that’s a dangerous game to play.

We’ve observed how these scenarios have unfolded, and with the NFL Draft just a couple of months away, the Browns should ideally finalize a deal before draft day.

Admittedly, this could simply be a strategic move to ensure that other teams don’t approach them with mediocre offers for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Myles Garrett is eligible for a contract extension, and his decision not to sign could put the Browns in a difficult position.

It’s hard to envision a scenario in which the Browns win this power struggle with one of the ten best players in the league, maybe even a top-five player.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Appears To Take Jab At Andrew Berry In Statement
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation