Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Hard Stance With Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Just days ago, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry raved about Myles Garrett.

He had already stated that he would go straight from Cleveland to Canton.

That confidence suggested that the front office had come to some sort of agreement with him to address the discomfort he displayed late in the season.

That’s why it was rather shocking to see him request a trade anyway.

Nevertheless, even if Garrett wants to leave and pursue a Super Bowl somewhere else, that doesn’t mean that Berry and the Browns will just cave into his demands.

According to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are adamant about not even engaging in any trade talks for their star pass rusher.

"[The Browns] are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade [Myles] Garrett."@MikeGarafolo with the latest on the blockbuster trade request. pic.twitter.com/n17YSzcSsc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2025

Needless to say, that’s a dangerous game to play.

We’ve observed how these scenarios have unfolded, and with the NFL Draft just a couple of months away, the Browns should ideally finalize a deal before draft day.

Admittedly, this could simply be a strategic move to ensure that other teams don’t approach them with mediocre offers for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Myles Garrett is eligible for a contract extension, and his decision not to sign could put the Browns in a difficult position.

It’s hard to envision a scenario in which the Browns win this power struggle with one of the ten best players in the league, maybe even a top-five player.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Appears To Take Jab At Andrew Berry In Statement