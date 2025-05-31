Analyst Defends Browns Star For Missing OTAs

The Cleveland Browns faced a monumental decision earlier in the offseason as Myles Garrett surprisingly made a trade demand.

Garrett had grown tired of the franchise’s losing and seemed set on leaving, but the Browns were able to sway him to stay by signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract.

The deal made Garrett the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and contains $123.5 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause.

With Garrett back in tow, the Cleveland defense should remain as stingy as ever, especially given the new talent the team added via the 2025 NFL Draft.

In preparation of the upcoming 2025 NFL season, players have reported to voluntary workouts and OTAs, though Garrett hasn’t shown up.

Some fans have been upset with Garrett’s decision to skip workouts, but analysts like Matt Fontana defended the superstar.

“Do you know where he wasn’t last year? Browns minicamp. Do you know where he wasn’t the year before that? Browns minicamp. Did he go out and win the Defensive Player of the Year a couple of years ago? I think he did. There is no problem to be had,” Fontana said.

People are mad about Myles Garrett missing OTA’s, but is it really a problem? #DawgPound "Why aren't you ripping Joel Bitonio? He doesn't show up to that." – @MattFontana83 pic.twitter.com/4DJQ0rOO3Z — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) May 31, 2025

As Fontana laid out, Garrett’s play in the regular season isn’t affected by him skipping voluntary workouts, so fans shouldn’t have so much of a problem with it.

While it would feel more reassuring to see Garrett working out with his teammates, he has every right to go about his offseason however he likes so long as he remains dominant defensively.

There’s little reason to doubt someone like Garrett who’s earned the benefit of the doubt at this point in his career.

