Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Delivers Positive Message On Deshaun Watson

Analyst Delivers Positive Message On Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson looks ready to succeed in 2023.

At least that’s what Cleveland Browns analyst Tony Grossi believes.

Grossi appeared on ESPN Cleveland Tuesday morning and talked about what sees right now with Watson.

From what he can tell, Watson is “locked in and ready to go”.

In the clip above, Grossi discusses Watson’s struggles in the final six games last season and why he doesn’t think Deshaun will face those same challenges this season.

“All the rust is off. Which means to me the game won’t be as fast for him, as it was in those six games. I think that was the key to why he looked like he did. He couldn’t process things as fast”.

Now, according to Grossi, Watson is caught back up to the tempo of an NFL game.

“It’s definite that he’s up to speed with the pace of the game, which allows his natural ability to take over”.

By all accounts from Grossi and other reporters who were at training camp, Watson looks like his former self at quarterback.

He has made sharp, accurate throws throughout camp and made good decisions in his preseason action.

Granted, some conflicting reports came from the joint practices with Philadelphia.

Still, there won’t be any excuses for him not to perform well this season.

Grossi has already talked this summer about Cleveland’s offense being set up for Watson to succeed.

Both in terms of packages and personnel, the offense will be tuned to Deshaun’s liking.

As we’ve said countless times, it’s now on Watson to deliver.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns WR Shares Encouraging Message

2 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Confident Statement On Browns' Chances Against Bengals

3 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Connecting With Talented WR In Practice

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Teases Browns Fans Ahead Of New Season

1 day ago

guard Andrew Wylie #71 of the Washington Commanders tries to stop defensive end Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Shares Fascinating High School Story

1 day ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Return To Practice Without Key Defender

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks at the Kansas City Chiefs defense before a first quarter snap during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Big Projection For Browns In 2023

2 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Reporter Says Team Is Aware Of 1 Browns Upgrade

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Browns' Roster This Season

3 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs past Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Jerome Ford Is Confident On Having An Important Role With Browns

3 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How 1 Browns Player Could Make Franchise History This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says There Are No Excuses For 1 Browns Player This Year

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Peter King Shares Biggest Storyline For Browns In Week 1

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Details How Dangerous Browns Offense Can Be

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dustin Hopkins Gets Candid On Kicking In Browns Stadium

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Rich Eisen Predicts Browns' AFC North Finish This Season

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show 1 Major Change For Browns Defense This Season

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Retain A Notable Preseason Standout

6 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

6 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Goodwin Opens Up On His Recent Health Scare

6 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York's Missed Kicks

6 days ago

Browns WR Shares Encouraging Message

No more pages to load