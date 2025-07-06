Analyst Delivers Strong Take On Browns’ QB Future

It’s anybody’s guess who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and beyond, as four players are competing for the job this season.

At least there is hope, and it’s much better to have too many options than not to have any at all.

However, one analyst believes there is one clear choice over the others.

“The only QB on the roster with a high enough ceiling to be a future starter is Shedeur Sanders. Either he pans out, or the Browns draft a signal caller [in the] 1st round. There’s no in between,” Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily wrote on X.

If none of this works out in 2025, there’s a safety net in place by having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is projected to include several potential franchise quarterbacks.

It’s fine to be excited about Sanders, but it’s imperative to remember that he is a fourth-string rookie who has already had a pair of off-field incidents just two months after falling in the 2025 NFL Draft, so expectations should be tempered.

Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted two rounds earlier than Sanders, will have his chance to compete to be the long-term solution as well.

Nobody should be overflowing with excitement over Sanders while completely dismissing Gabriel, nor forget that veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett remain in the mix.

