Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Delivers Strong Take On Browns’ QB Future

Analyst Delivers Strong Take On Browns’ QB Future

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Delivers Strong Take On Browns’ QB Future
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s anybody’s guess who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and beyond, as four players are competing for the job this season.

At least there is hope, and it’s much better to have too many options than not to have any at all.

However, one analyst believes there is one clear choice over the others.

“The only QB on the roster with a high enough ceiling to be a future starter is Shedeur Sanders. Either he pans out, or the Browns draft a signal caller [in the] 1st round. There’s no in between,” Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily wrote on X.

If none of this works out in 2025, there’s a safety net in place by having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is projected to include several potential franchise quarterbacks.

It’s fine to be excited about Sanders, but it’s imperative to remember that he is a fourth-string rookie who has already had a pair of off-field incidents just two months after falling in the 2025 NFL Draft, so expectations should be tempered.

Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted two rounds earlier than Sanders, will have his chance to compete to be the long-term solution as well.

Nobody should be overflowing with excitement over Sanders while completely dismissing Gabriel, nor forget that veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett remain in the mix.

NEXT:  Browns Get Legend's Support About New Stadium
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation