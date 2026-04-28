Insider Reveals Key Moment That Sealed Browns-Chiefs Draft Trade

There is much more to a trade during the NFL Draft than the simple matter of changing picks in the order. A lot goes into the planning, preparation, and execution of such a deal, with a very strict time deadline.

The Cleveland Browns have shown no fear in pulling off a significant first-round trade in each of the past two years. After trading down from No. 2 overall in 2025, Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew full well what it would take to make a deal at the 2026 NFL Draft.

With linebacker Arvell Reese somewhat surprisingly falling to No. 5 overall, where he was taken by the New York Giants, Cleveland had a decision to make, holding the coveted No. 6 pick. The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to trade up, and the Browns were willing to move back, under one important condition: They had to have an idea of who the Chiefs were going to select.

Insider Albert Breer recently revealed the key moment that sealed the Browns-Chiefs draft trade, and it was when Kansas City general manager Brett Veach confirmed he was going to select a defensive player.

“Veach’s offer came after the Giants took Reese, putting Cleveland on the clock. It’d include the top 100 pick (No. 74) that Berry coveted, plus a fifth-round sweetener (No. 148). The trade-off on the draft value chart — the picks Browns were getting add to 1,602 points, the sixth pick is worth 1,600 — was just about perfect. But Berry asked for one thing to push the deal past the goal line. He wanted to know whether Kansas City would be taking an offensive or defensive player. Veach answered defense. Berry agreed to the terms. The Browns have their left tackle,” Breer wrote.

The Chiefs kept their word, selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6. That virtually ensured the Browns would be able to draft an offensive tackle they needed.

With both Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa still on the board at No. 9, the Browns opted for Fano as their potential left tackle of the future. Interestingly, Mauigoa was taken by the Giants with the next pick, at No. 10 overall.

It was certainly a risk, as the Chiefs could have pulled a fast one on the Browns and taken a tackle they arguably also needed. Plus, the Browns still had to wait for the Washington Commanders at No. 7 and New Orleans Saints at No. 8 to make their selections, which were linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, respectively.

Berry was able to draw on his experience and reading of the draft board to make another successful first-round trade that added a key player, plus additional picks, for the Browns.

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