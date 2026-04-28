Browns’ Rookie QB Taylen Green Just Got A Surprising Comparison

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room became a bit more crowded when the team chose Arkansas rookie Taylen Green in the sixth round of the draft. Right away, people started talking about Green, his potential, and how he might play during his first season in the league.

Writing for The Land On Demand, Tony Grossi praised Green and called him “the most intriguing” selection that general manager Andrew Berry made this year.

He noted his performance at the NFL Combine and compared him to Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis.

“[Taylen] Green is absolutely the most intriguing selection of Berry’s draft for these reasons: 1. Until the Browns find their final answer at quarterback, any quarterback they acquire is an intriguing addition, and 2. Green turned in the third-highest athletic score of any prospect regardless of position at the NFL Combine. At 6-6 and 227 pounds, Green is unlike any other QB Berry has drafted, signed, or traded for. He is the Browns’ Malik Willis – a tantalizing, if raw, quarterback prospect with elite physical traits that most coaches and GMs find irresistible,” Grossi wrote.

During the Combine, Green ran a lightning-fast 4.36-second 40-yard dash and also set the record at his position in the vertical leap.

His public comments have made it clear that he’s a competitive and engaging player with something to prove and a deep belief in himself. He knows that he has his work cut out for him, but he’s ready to show the Browns that he can earn a place in an already-quarterback room.

Green likely won’t see much playing time early in his career, but with his positive attributes and drive to play hard, he could be laying the groundwork for a long and successful career.

He may not be talked about like some of the first-round selections, but Green could be a rookie to keep an eye on.

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