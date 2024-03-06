Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Analyst Details Browns’ Biggest Needs In Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

For the first time in quite a while, the Cleveland Browns enter free agency in a solid position.

The team has done a solid job of putting together a competitive roster throughout the past couple of years, so it’s not like they have a lot of glaring needs right now.

Considering that, analyst Fred Greetham shared his thoughts on the potential points of emphasis this team could have entering free agency.

Greetham talked about the Browns needing to sign more defensive tackles, as they just have two under contract for next season, via cleveland.com’s YouTube channel.

 

With that in mind, the Browns are heavily expected to express an interest in both Christian Wilkins and Chris Jones.

Jones could be the most sought-after defender in this free-agent class, and he might be too pricey for them, but Wilkins is no consolation prize; he’s also a star.

Having either of them lining up next to Myles Garrett would give this team one of the strongest defensive lines in the game, if not the strongest.

He also talked about adding more depth at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper.

The team didn’t get much production via the passing game outside of Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku, so they need to make sure to put more talent around Deshaun Watson to help him live up to that massive contract once and for all.

