Analyst Details Why The Browns Should Stick With 1 QB

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson expects to be cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol soon.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains on the Cleveland Browns practice squad and will take first-team reps in the meantime.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to announce which player will start against the Jaguars, but Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan radio left little doubt this morning on who he feels should get the nod (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

Carman believes the Browns, currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race, have to go with Flacco.

He and Anthony Lima agree that Flacco’s experience and skill set give Cleveland the best chance to win.

While Carman believes Flacco is more likely to handle pressure and adversity, Lima offers a counterpoint.

General managers tend to favor their draft picks, remaining enamored of qualities they see in preseason and practice.

That elicited a question from Carman about what the Browns’ priority should be at the moment.

Should Cleveland be more worried about developing a young quarterback or about getting into the postseason?

Carman is emphatic that the Browns owe it to their fans to go as far as they can in the playoffs.

Lima agrees, even as he points out that Cleveland has been able to win with both DTR and P.J. Walker, but if the Browns fall out of the playoff picture behind DTR, Carman wonders what that does to his psyche.

In the end, both of the show’s hosts agree that Flacco offers the best chance for playoff success this season, and after a pair of losing seasons, that should be the only factor that matters.

