Analyst Reveals Browns’ Remaining Playoff Odds

By

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns passes as he is rushed by Ernest Jones #53 of the Los Angeles Rams during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have now dropped back-to-back contests, but it’s still early to sound off the alarms.

Sitting on a 7-5 record, the Browns still aren’t a lock to reach the postseason, but things aren’t as bad as some want to make it seem, either.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Browns are still in a prime position, as per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The full odds breakdown are as follows:

1 seed: 0.4%
2 seed: 1.6%
3 seed: 2.2%
4 seed: 2.6%
5 seed: 24.3%
6 seed: 18.4%
7 seed: 15.2%

The Browns have a 64.6% chance of making the playoffs

The Browns will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and while the Jags have mostly fared well this season, beating them isn’t out of the question, especially with all the doubts regarding Trevor Lawrence’s health.

Then, they host the Chicago Bears for another winnable game against a team with no incentive to win whatsoever.

The Houston Texans will obviously be a tough battle as they also look to clinch a playoff berth, but then they get the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

Things aren’t looking great right now, and the QB situation will continue to be a headache moving forward, but there’s no need to panic if you’re a Browns fan.

They’re more than likely a playoff team.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

