Analyst Reveals Browns’ Remaining Playoff Odds

The Cleveland Browns have now dropped back-to-back contests, but it’s still early to sound off the alarms.

Sitting on a 7-5 record, the Browns still aren’t a lock to reach the postseason, but things aren’t as bad as some want to make it seem, either.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Browns are still in a prime position, as per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The full odds breakdown are as follows:

1 seed: 0.4%

2 seed: 1.6%

3 seed: 2.2%

4 seed: 2.6%

5 seed: 24.3%

6 seed: 18.4%

7 seed: 15.2%

The Browns have a 64.6% chance of making the playoffs

#Browns playoff odds by seed, per ESPN FPI:

1 seed: 0.4%

2 seed: 1.6%

3 seed: 2.2%

4 seed: 2.6%

5 seed: 24.3%

6 seed: 18.4%

7 seed: 15.2%

Browns with a 64.6% chance to make playoffs — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 4, 2023

The Browns will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and while the Jags have mostly fared well this season, beating them isn’t out of the question, especially with all the doubts regarding Trevor Lawrence’s health.

Then, they host the Chicago Bears for another winnable game against a team with no incentive to win whatsoever.

The Houston Texans will obviously be a tough battle as they also look to clinch a playoff berth, but then they get the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

Things aren’t looking great right now, and the QB situation will continue to be a headache moving forward, but there’s no need to panic if you’re a Browns fan.

They’re more than likely a playoff team.