Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back About Browns’ Plan To Keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns revealed their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and all four quarterbacks present for the training camp have made the initial cuts.

One reason the team potentially made this move was to find a trade partner for either Jameis Winston or Tyler Huntley, a scoop insider Mary Kay Cabot passed along on Tuesday via Twitter.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber is not a fan of this notion.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on Twitter Gerstenhaber’s reaction to the news, and the analyst did not hold back his thoughts about the Browns’ keeping Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team’s primary backup and trading either Winston or Huntley.

“I think this is stupid,” Gerstenhaber said, adding, “Why would you trade Jameis Winston? Didn’t the Browns learn a lesson from last year?”

Co-host Tyvis Powell suggested Winston was available because the team could acquire a third-round draft pick.

Gerstenhaber still would have none of that discussion.

“I don’t care; I’m not trading my veteran backup,” Gerstenhaber said.

The analyst added that no team would give the Browns a third- or fourth-round pick for Winston’s services.

Gerstenhaber also said that Watson’s potential to miss games of the regular season was high, meaning that Cleveland would need to turn to their backup at least once during the regular season.

Thompson-Robinson – who is entering his second season in the NFL – played in eight contests last year for the Browns.

Cleveland started Thompson-Robinson three times during the 2023 campaign, and the then-rookie finished with a 1-2 record as a starter.

