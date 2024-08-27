Insider Identifies Potential Browns Waiver Target

The Cleveland Browns reportedly were looking into last-minute trades for quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley before the roster cutdown deadline, a move that did not materialize for the team.

Insider Tony Grossi had one potential trade in mind for the team after the announcement, a player that could now be a target for the team to pick up from the waiver wire.

On Twitter, Grossi re-posted a report from ProFootballTalk’s account as he called for the Browns to look into a potential trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire running back Kene Nwangwu.

Before a trade could be processed, Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz reported that the Vikings had cut Nwangwu after a trade partner could not be found.

Nwangwu has been limited as a running back in the NFL, but the 6-foot-1 speedster has significant experience as a return man on special teams.

Through three seasons, Nwangwu has returned 68 kickoffs for 1,879 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 27.6 return yards per return.

The former Iowa State running back has played in 37 contests but has yet to log an official carry in the NFL.

Grossi is pointing to a position on the Browns’ roster that will be short-handed to begin the season.

While the Browns kept Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr., two other athletes – star Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines – will start the season with an injury designation that will keep both from returning before the fifth regular season contest.

This year, the NFL will allow players to begin the season on the Injured Reserved (IR) list without forcing them to miss the entire campaign – a change in the rules from last season.

