Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back Criticism After Deshaun Watson’s Comments

Before every NFL game, the television broadcast crews providing analysis and play-by-play coverage of the game will meet with select athletes and coaches from both teams, gaining a little more perspective about the players they will be speaking about later that day.

CBS – who provided the analysis for Sunday’s broadcast of the Cleveland Browns road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars – is no different in that approach.

After meeting with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, the CBS crew came away from the interaction with an insight that did not sit well with analyst Jason Lloyd.

Lloyd took to X to voice his displeasure with those comments and did not hold back on his criticism of Watson’s comments to the television crew.

“Deshaun told the CBS crew that he’s not trying to be the QB he was in Houston,” Lloyd wrote, adding, “He trusts the talent here more and just needs to be a facilitator. The Browns probably would’ve liked to have known they were getting ‘a facilitator’ before they gave up three [first-round picks] and $230 million.”

Lloyd has been critical of Watson over the past two weeks, especially after a civil lawsuit came to light last week.

In a piece for The Athletic late last week, the analyst suggested the Browns should bench Watson until the legal issues are addressed.

Watson’s play against the Jaguars was mixed as he at times made plays with his feet and hands that showed flashes of the elite quarterback he was in Houston, and at other times demonstrated that he is the “facilitator” Watson referenced in those comments to the CBS crew.

