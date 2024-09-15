Browns Nation

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Deshaun Watson Adds To Impressive Record Against Jaguars

By
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is 37-30 as a quarterback in the NFL, having now won nine games as a Cleveland starter over the past three seasons.

While Watson has struggled against some teams over the course of his career, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not one of those squads.

In fact, with the 18-13 victory on Sunday over Jacksonville, Watson is now 7-0 for his career against the Jaguars.

Analyst Juston Lewis shared Watson’s impressive record after the Browns’ victory on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as well as what the quarterback said about that winning streak.

“I kind of knew that I had a pretty good record against Jacksonville,” Watson said, adding, “So going into this week, I felt really, really confident.”

Watson later added that he did not tell anyone on the team about his perfect mark against Jacksonville to avoid putting a curse on the win-loss record.

In the end, the Browns almost found a way to lose the game.

Cleveland had the football at the Jacksonville 24-yard line with 2:41 left in the game and a 16-13 lead, and three straight penalties forced the Browns into a third down with 36 yards to go for a first down.

The Browns punted from the 50-yard line, a 39-yard punt that Corey Bojorquez had downed at the two-yard line.

One play later, defensive end Alex Wright made a game-saving tackle of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the endzone for a safety, giving Cleveland an 18-13 lead the team made stand as the final score of this contest.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation