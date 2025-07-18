Browns Nation

Friday, July 18, 2025
Analyst Drops Bold Prediction About Dillon Gabriel

Yagya Bhargava
By

Analyst Drops Bold Prediction About Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the season.

With veteran Joe Flacco leading the charge and Kenny Pickett bringing his own experience, the competition seemed straightforward.

However, rookie Dillon Gabriel is quickly emerging as a dark horse candidate who could shake up the entire depth chart.

Kyle Crabbs of 33rd Team recently made a bold prediction about Gabriel’s potential impact on the ‘Locked On NFL Scouting’ podcast.

“I think Dillon Gabriel is the only quarterback who finishes with a positive touchdown-to-interception ratio when the season is all said and done,” Crabbs said.

The Oregon product, selected in the third round, has impressed the coaching staff with his processing speed and decision-making abilities during early offseason work.

Gabriel logged significant snaps during OTAs and minicamp, including valuable time with the first-team offense that caught the attention of evaluators across the league.

The prediction carries weight when considering Gabriel’s college resume.

He enters the NFL as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns with 189, tied for the most passing touchdowns at 155, and accumulated over 18,700 passing yards during his collegiate career.

Browns coaches have been particularly impressed with Gabriel’s command of the playbook and precision on timing routes.

While Flacco remains the projected Week 1 starter, Gabriel is expected to receive extensive preseason opportunities.

A strong preseason showing could elevate Gabriel above Pickett on the depth chart or potentially position him for a midseason opportunity if Flacco struggles.

Yagya Bhargava
