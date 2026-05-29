Analyst Drops His Best Case Browns QB Scenario And It Will Surprise You

The Cleveland Browns have one of the more fascinating quarterback rooms in the entire NFL heading into 2026, and the conversation around who gives this team the best chance to win is not going away anytime soon. Jeff Phelps of 92.3 The Fan offered up his version of the best case scenario, and it is one that almost nobody saw coming.

“Best case scenario, for me, with the Browns quarterback situation, and unlikely to happen: Todd Monken decides he adores Taylen Green. Because at 6’6″, running like crazy, and an arm like absolute crazy, he turns Taylen Green into a stud quarterback. Through all the offseason, preseason, Taylen Green shows he is the man. His skillset matches what Monken has preached, and his skillset has a higher ceiling than Shedeur or Dillon, or a beat up Deshaun Watson. That’s my best-case scenario. This kid stuns everybody, lights it up, and Todd coaches him up, and he becomes the beast, and actually answers the question, who is your franchise quarterback?” Phelps said.

What's the best case scenario at QB? "Shedeur, without a doubt." "Todd Monken decides he adores Taylen Green." 🚨 @CLETalkingHeads on which #Browns QB is the best case scenario as QB1 for this season pic.twitter.com/wd0uUJ3ZaS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 28, 2026

It is a fun take, and the physical profile Phelps is describing is real. Green checks in at 6′ 6 and 224 pounds and brings one of the more intriguing arm and athleticism combinations in the entire 2026 draft class. The Browns selected him in the sixth round with the 182nd overall pick out of Arkansas, where he completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final college season. His career numbers across five college seasons show 9,662 passing yards and 59 touchdowns, with legitimate big-play ability and the kind of rushing threat that defensive coordinators have to game plan for.

But let’s be realistic about where Green actually stands right now. He is a raw sixth-round rookie whose immediate focus is simply making the 53-man roster. The Browns currently carry Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart, and it is not standard practice for a team to keep four quarterbacks heading into the regular season. If Green does make the cut, someone else has to go, and Gabriel is the most likely candidate given where Watson and Sanders sit on the pecking order.

The Phelps scenario is one that every Browns fan would absolutely take, but the realistic path for Green in 2026 involves learning the system, developing behind the scenes, and potentially flashing in specialized packages if the opportunity presents itself.

Sometimes the best case scenario is just that. A scenario. The Browns would love nothing more than to have that problem.

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