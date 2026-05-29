NFL Insider Says He Won’t Rule Out Blockbuster Browns Trade

The NFL offseason is exciting for fans of every team across the league. It doesn’t matter how well a team performed the prior year, as any move, regardless of position, adds the potential for an organization to become even better in the years to come.

Having a lot of draft picks certainly helps, and the Cleveland Browns are seemingly feeling good about their chances of improvement in 2026 with all of their new draft picks. They took several players that the fanbase as a whole is looking forward to.

Between these rookies and some of the younger athletes they’ve acquired in recent seasons, the Browns have a lot of unrealized potential that they’re hoping to capitalize on. They also have key veterans to help them acclimate to the league, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been the heart and soul of this team since he was drafted, one of the Browns’ most dynamic players from the past decade. Because of his skill level and the team’s lack of success lately, there has been talk that he wants to find a new team. It felt like he was going to move on heading into the 2025 season, but after signing a massive extension, he was locked in.

Or, so fans thought. Recent rumors have surfaced that the Browns could still trade him ahead of the 2026 campaign, which insider Albert Breer highlighted in a recent Sports Illustrated article.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. And I’ve said this before, I think it makes sense for Cleveland to move Garrett now. He’s still a great player, and he’d bring a massive haul. But his timeline doesn’t really align with those of the 2025 and 2026 draft classes that Cleveland hopes will lay the foundation for the franchise moving forward. So I’d look at it, for sure. And I wouldn’t be stunned if, quietly, they have,” Breer wrote.

Garrett is the face of the franchise, so it doesn’t make sense to move him, especially after signing him to a massive extension. However, as Breer noted, the Browns could still yield a massive return if they do trade him, and for a team that’s struggled for years, that return could be worth it.

They certainly know the type of player they have in Garrett, and trading him for draft picks and younger players is certainly a risk. The Browns have to decide if they’re willing to take that risk, or if they’d rather hold onto a guaranteed superstar who has already provided immense value to this organization.

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