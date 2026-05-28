One Analyst Believes Browns Will Win More Games Than You Think

The Cleveland Browns only won eight games over the past two years, but there is a lot of hope that things will turn around in 2026. New head coach Todd Monken is in town with a new coaching staff beside him to help get the most out of what looks to be a much-improved roster thanks to an active free agency period and another deep and talented draft class joining the squad.

The offense, which was arguably the worst in the NFL in each of the past two years, now has a revamped offensive line and some shiny new weapons in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to hopefully reignite the wide receiver room. There remains a big question mark at quarterback, but despite that, one analyst still believes the Browns are in store for more wins in 2026.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan stopped by Baskin and Phelps on Thursday and vehemently proclaimed that the Browns aren’t tanking and won’t be in the mix for the first overall pick in the 2027 draft. In fact, he sees the Browns winning at least seven and as many as nine games despite the QB issues.

“The Browns are not losing their way into the first overall pick next year. Let’s make that very clear. They’re not tanking, and they don’t have the worst football team in the NFL. They’re going to win 7-8-9 games this year. I’m convinced of that. That’s even with the whole quarterback thing being up in the air. I think they’re going to win 7-9 games this year,” Ruiter said.

"They're going to win 7-8-9 games this year. I'm convinced of that. I think they're going to win 7-9 games this year." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns this season with an expected improved offense under Todd Monken pic.twitter.com/lRDmmWhPuA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 28, 2026

Deshaun Watson reportedly looks great so far in OTAs and has been piling up touchdown passes, which will only further enforce the notion that he is likely to be the starting quarterback in Week 1. Sanders has looked a lot better than he did last year as well, but it’s still far too early to make any grand assumptions or projections at this point in the football calendar.

Whichever QB starts will have a much better situation around them than any QB over the past two years. The defense should be at least as good, if not even better as well, so there is certainly hope that seven to nine wins is doable.

The Browns won’t be a legitimate contender until the QB conundrum gets solved, but they can absolutely ride a strong defense, solid running game, and a potentially much-improved passing game to a fringe playoff berth in 2026.

NEXT:

Insider Makes A Compelling Case For A Surprise Browns QB Move