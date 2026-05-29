Analyst Makes A Stunning 2026 Myles Garrett Prediction

Myles Garrett just put together one of the most dominant individual seasons in NFL history, recording 23 sacks in 2025 on his way to his Defensive Player of the Year award. Most people would look at that number and say there is nowhere left to go. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport disagrees.

Davenport included Garrett on his list of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL season, and the prediction he made is one that would rewrite the record books entirely.

“Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, there have been 13 players who have recorded 20 sacks in a season. Of that baker’s dozen, only one, J.J. Watt, did it more than once, and no one has done it in consecutive seasons. That’s the latest record Garrett will claim in 2026 on the way to his third Defensive Player of the Year award, which would tie Watt and Lawrence Taylor for the most ever,” Davenport wrote.

Back to back 20 plus sack seasons. It has never been done in the history of the NFL as an official statistic. Not by Reggie White. Not by Lawrence Taylor. Not by J.J. Watt, who is the only player to reach 20 sacks more than once. If Garrett pulls it off, he plants his flag on territory that no pass rusher in the modern era has ever reached.

Garrett recorded 23 sacks in 2025, the second-highest single-season total in NFL history, and did it at 30 years old while playing every single game. His career numbers are staggering across nine seasons with the Browns, totaling 125.5 sacks, 293 solo tackles, and 23 forced fumbles. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in seven of his nine seasons and has earned All-Pro recognition five times.

What makes the back to back 20 sack prediction feel at least plausible is the trajectory Garrett is on. He is not showing signs of slowing down. If anything, his 2025 campaign suggested he is playing the best football of his career.

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