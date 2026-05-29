Analyst Laid Out A Deshaun Watson Scenario Many Won’t Think Is Possible

The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland has been defined by injuries, disappointment, and one of the most scrutinized contracts in NFL history. But one analyst is raising the possibility of a scenario that most Browns fans have not seriously considered: the organization actually bringing Watson back for another season.

Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan laid out the thinking behind that possibility during a conversation with Jonathan Peterlin.

“I think if you make the playoffs with Deshaun and he looks reasonably good, I think they’re going to give him another contract,” Wilson said.

"I think if you make the playoffs with Deshaun and he looks reasonably good, I think they're going to give him another contract." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays to @JPeterlin on what the #Browns plan is with QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/zQ3PD3he7D pic.twitter.com/DCcQxf8Fx6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 28, 2026

That is a significant statement given everything that has surrounded Watson since the moment he arrived in Cleveland after signing what many labeled the worst transaction in NFL history. The fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal that Andrew Berry and the previous regime handed him has haunted this franchise ever since, and Watson has done almost nothing on the field to justify even a fraction of that investment.

The injury history alone tells the story. Watson played in only 7 games in 2024 before rupturing his Achilles and missing the rest of the season. A shoulder injury ended his 2023 season after only 6 games. Before that, he served an 11-game suspension in 2022 that cost him nearly a full season before he ever played a meaningful game in a Browns uniform. He has never played a full 17-game season in Cleveland.

That skepticism is warranted and shared by most of the Browns fan base. The relationship between Watson and Cleveland supporters has been fractured beyond easy repair, and even a strong performance this season may not be enough to change the temperature in the building around him.

The most realistic outcome remains Watson playing out his contract year, walking in free agency, and the Browns moving forward with whoever wins the quarterback competition as their long-term answer. But if Watson somehow stays healthy for 17 games, leads this team to the playoffs, and looks like the player he was in Houston, the front office would have a genuine decision to make. Wilson is right that the option would exist. Whether Cleveland would actually take it is a different question entirely.

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