Friday, March 29, 2024
Analyst Expects Browns To Make Changes To Their Defensive Backfield

By
Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Recently, the NFL raised the salary cap for each team to $255.4 million.

That helped several clubs keep their prized players while also bringing in good free agents.

The Cleveland Browns have a new crop of athletes and brought back a core that helped the organization reach the playoffs last season.

Three of those players are cornerbacks Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II.

All three helped the Browns’ defense become one of the best in the league in 2023.

Unfortunately, even with an increased cap, eventually, Cleveland will have to depart with one or more of their corners.

Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette writer Scott Petrak speculated as much on Friday, via his Twitter account.

While answering a fan question about whether the team will be able to keep all three, Petrak’s quick answer was, “Not for the long haul.”

He explained that the franchise’s salary structure is not equipped to pay the trio top dollar like it is already paying Ward.

Furthermore, Petrak believes that Cleveland will continue paying Ward and “make a long-term decision between Emerson and Newsome.”

The writer expects the Browns to stick, long-term, with Emerson after he established himself as one of the best young corners in football the past two years.

Newsome is still available in 2025 if Cleveland uses his fifth-year option.

Given that the team will have all three this season and most likely next year, the chances they will draft a replacement in 2024 are slim.

However, one can never count out Andrew Berry selecting another corner this year if the price and talent are right.

Ben Donahue
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

