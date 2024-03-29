Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, March 29, 2024
Browns Are Top-2 Team In Concerning Salary Cap Category

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The majority of NFL fans are aware of their favorite team’s position regarding the salary cap.

The NFL increased the salary cap this season, which should help teams be competitive as it pertains to adding players.

While this number is widely known, there is another nuance to the cap that might be lesser known, which is void years.

Void years, at least in the NFL, allow teams to spend more money in the present time by pushing out contracts to future seasons.

This can be a great thing at the time, especially if a team can win the Super Bowl, but it can come back to bite them.

As data analyst Cooper Davis has recently highlighted on Twitter, the Cleveland Browns have the second-highest amount of salary cap space stored in void years of any team in the NFL.

Unfortunately for the Browns, they’ll likely have over $200 million in dead cap space, which doesn’t help their cause to build up this team in the future.

For a team that struggled as much as the Browns at certain points in the 2023 season, they’ll need as much help as they can get in 2024 and beyond.

It will be interesting to see how the team moves forward and what moves they make ahead of the upcoming season to try and improve.

Deshaun Watson’s injury exposed a lot for this team last year, and while Joe Flacco led them to the playoffs, they might have a tough path back to the postseason this year if the team reverts back to its old tendencies.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation