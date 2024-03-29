Browns Are Top-2 Team In Concerning Salary Cap Category

The majority of NFL fans are aware of their favorite team’s position regarding the salary cap.

The NFL increased the salary cap this season, which should help teams be competitive as it pertains to adding players.

While this number is widely known, there is another nuance to the cap that might be lesser known, which is void years.

Void years, at least in the NFL, allow teams to spend more money in the present time by pushing out contracts to future seasons.

This can be a great thing at the time, especially if a team can win the Super Bowl, but it can come back to bite them.

As data analyst Cooper Davis has recently highlighted on Twitter, the Cleveland Browns have the second-highest amount of salary cap space stored in void years of any team in the NFL.

How much cap space does each NFL team have stored in void years? (Listed next to each team logo is their Super Bowl odds) pic.twitter.com/EImP5aCruV — Cooper Davis (@CDFBAnalysis) March 28, 2024

Unfortunately for the Browns, they’ll likely have over $200 million in dead cap space, which doesn’t help their cause to build up this team in the future.

For a team that struggled as much as the Browns at certain points in the 2023 season, they’ll need as much help as they can get in 2024 and beyond.

It will be interesting to see how the team moves forward and what moves they make ahead of the upcoming season to try and improve.

Deshaun Watson’s injury exposed a lot for this team last year, and while Joe Flacco led them to the playoffs, they might have a tough path back to the postseason this year if the team reverts back to its old tendencies.

