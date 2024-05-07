Analyst Explains Why Browns Rookies Will See Limited Playing Time In 2024

Cleveland Browns fans remember in the last decade how the team drafted athletes with one of the top overall picks and immediately expected that athlete to make his presence felt in Cleveland’s games during their debut season.

Since 2021, Cleveland has not had a first-round draft pick after acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston in exchange for multiple first-round selections, taking away potential opportunities for the Browns to draft a top-rated talent.

Yet this Cleveland roster does not have a specific need for their rookies – drafted and undrafted alike – to make an immediate impact according to one Browns analyst.

The Plain Dealer’s Ashley Bastock told viewers on the “Sports4CLE” why having rookies receive limited playing time their first year is not a bad thing.

“I think for me one of the bigger takeaways I had from draft weekend was just how set this roster feels,” Bastock explained.

Beyond second-round defensive tackle Mike Hall, Jr., Cleveland’s draft picks were made to add depth for positions where the player can come in and learn under the Browns’ coaches, Bastock added.

Barring injury to starters, most snaps the rookie athletes should receive will be limited to practice, Bastock said.

Later-round draft picks like wide receiver Jamari Thrash and linebacker Nathaniel Watson could see some opportunities on the kickoff or special teams unit, Bastock added.

Cleveland can give the rookies time to develop and get used to the NFL before being called into duty, Bastock said.

For Browns fans, this is a good place to be in and a position the team has not witnessed much over the past two decades, Bastock concluded.

