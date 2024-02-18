Browns Nation

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

By

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise-caliber quarterback if they want to keep up in the AFC.

The league has become Patrick Mahomes’ playground, so it’s not going to be easy to take him down in his own conference.

Mahomes has been so dominant that people are already comparing him with Tom Brady.

Nonetheless, former Browns star Josh Cribbs believes it’s way too early for that.

Talking on his show, he stated that it’s very premature to compare Mahomes to one of the GOATs (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs).

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback to ever lace them up, so this makes sense.

Then again, if you were to measure their careers, Mahomes is well on pace to get even more accolades than No. 12.

Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl champion with two MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs, and he hasn’t even turned 29 years old yet.

Barring major injuries or a shocking turn of events, there’s no reason to believe that Mahomes won’t have more than enough opportunities to tie Brady’s seven rings.

Of course, there’s still plenty of football ahead of him, and anything could happen in the future.

He might even get bored and decide to retire early, as he’s already a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Still, no one can know for sure what the future holds, and Brady still has more than twice his championships, not to mention the fact that he did beat him twice in the playoffs, including once in the Super Bowl.

