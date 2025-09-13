Analyst Floats Bold Trade Idea Involving Browns, Lions

The Cleveland Browns face a difficult decision regarding veteran guard Joel Bitonio as trade speculation intensifies around the seven-time Pro Bowl lineman.

Bitonio has anchored Cleveland’s offensive line since 2014, providing consistent excellence throughout his career.

His name appearing in early-season trade discussions carries significant weight given his status as the team’s longest-tenured player.

Bleacher Report’s Knox has suggested a specific trade framework between the Lions and Browns.

Lions Get: G Joel Bitonio

Browns Get: 2026 4th-Round Pick, WR Dominic Lovett

“If the Browns are willing to sell off good players in anticipation of a full-on rebuild, the Lions should see if guard Joel Bitonio is available. The seven-time Pro Bowler will turn 34 next month but remains a fantastic interior blocker—PFF graded him first overall among guards in Week 1,” Knox wrote.

The Browns find themselves at a crossroads following a disappointing 3-14 season.

Cleveland must decide whether to stay competitive or begin rebuilding for the future.

Moving a cornerstone player like Bitonio would signal a major franchise shift toward long-term planning.

Detroit presents an intriguing trade partner as the Lions pursue championship aspirations.

The team needs elite interior protection for quarterback Jared Goff and views proven veterans as essential pieces.

Lovett, a seventh-round rookie from Georgia, showed promise during the preseason but faces an uphill battle for playing time in Detroit’s deep receiving corps.

Detroit’s motivation remains clear as they build toward NFC championship contention.

Adding Bitonio would provide an immediate upgrade and veteran leadership for their offensive line.

This potential trade represents both teams prioritizing their respective timelines.

Detroit focuses on maximizing its current championship window, while Cleveland considers a complete roster reset for sustained future success.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Has Landed A New Job