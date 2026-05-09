Browns Tryout Player Is Getting Todd Monken’s Attention

A veteran player who gets invited to a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis knows that he is potentially facing his last chance to stay in the NFL. The fall from grace is even more stark for someone who was a first-round pick.

That is the situation facing wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Famously selected one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor has not had the kind of career that would reflect that lofty status.

Fortunately for him, Reagor seems to be getting a fair chance with Cleveland, as the Browns tryout player has earned the attention of head coach Todd Monken, who said the wideout “did a great job” on the first day of camp.

“Obviously we want to take a look at Jalen,” Monken said. “He does have a skill set, and I thought he did a great job today.”

Reagor should be given credit for continuing to persevere in his attempt to remain in the league. After he was the No. 21 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, he posted 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons with them. After the Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in a trade during the 2022 NFL Draft, Reagor was released by Philadelphia.

The next season, ironically as Jefferson’s teammate with the Vikings, he made eight receptions. He followed that with seven for the New England Patriots and then seven with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

At the Browns’ camp, Reagor caught passes from intriguing rookie quarterback prospect Taylen Green, who was Cleveland’s sixth-round pick, No. 182 overall, in the 2026 NFL Draft. Also part of the 7-on-7 group was second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston and fifth-round tight end Joe Royer.

Even though Cleveland’s wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, Reagor will have his work cut out to make the final roster. In addition to Boston, the Browns added KC Concepcion in the first round of the draft, and unless a current player, perhaps Cedric Tilman, is traded, he, Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond are likely to return.

So, Reagor may have to look for an opportunity at another team’s camp later on in the preseason.

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Browns' Last Draft Pick Has A Chip On His Shoulder