Former Browns Player Has Landed A New Job

NFL players often struggle to transition to life beyond football.

Those players have been on a field for most of their lives, starting with their days playing Pop Warner football and extending to the highest level a player can achieve.

Often, those individuals struggle with finding a purpose or a motivating factor to carry them toward their next endeavor.

Former Browns wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins asked that same question of himself.

After retiring from the NFL last season, Higgins revealed on Instagram his thought process before accepting a new job as a firefighter.

“When football ended, I kept asking myself: what now? what’s next? If I became a stay-at-home dad, what kind of example would that be for my kids? They need to see drive. Purpose. A reason to keep pushing. I went to God. I opened my Bible. And one thing stood out: Jesus always put others before Himself. That kind of love and selflessness -that’s what I want my life to reflect. Becoming a firefighter gives me that chance to show up when people need it most. To be the one running in when everyone else is running out. To save lives, or simply to stand beside someone on their worst day,” Higgins posted on Instagram.

Higgins signed a one-day contract with the Browns last year, allowing him to retire from the organization where he left his mark.

The Browns drafted Higgins in 2016 with a fifth-round pick, and he played six seasons with the team.

Higgins played in 82 contests for Cleveland, and he caught 137 passes for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns during that span.

His best season was the 2018 campaign, when he recorded 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

The wide receiver finished up his career in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, playing three games for the NFC South franchise before hanging up his cleats.

