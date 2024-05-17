Analyst Gives Honest Assessment About Nick Chubb’s Progress

With just over three months remaining before the NFL regular season starts, Cleveland running back Nick Chubb continues to rehab his knee injury in hopes of being ready for the team’s Week 1 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A video emerged earlier this week showing Chubb running on a track near his home in Georgia, a sign some fans take that the running back will be ready for the Browns’ September 8th contest against the Cowboys.

Nick Chubb return is loading 👀 pic.twitter.com/0OAN1aCSVu — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) May 11, 2024

Analyst Quincy Carrier is not among those individuals who are readily increasing the likelihood Chubb returns for Week 1.

On the “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast on Thursday, the analyst provided an honest assessment as to why the Twitter video should not fool fans into thinking Chubb’s return to the field will quickly follow.

“It’s exciting to see him sprint, but we know in reality with ACL tears, it’s more about the lateral movement than it is about the straight-line stuff,” Carrier said of Chubb’s recovery.

Carrier had more questions than answers following the video, wondering aloud about Chubb’s ability to cut and move laterally on the football field.

The ability to move at an angle is the key to how quickly Chubb can return, the analyst explained.

Part of Chubb’s recovery process will be returning to the field in limited action that allows the running back to return at a slower pace, Carrier explained.

