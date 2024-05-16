Insider Astonished By Browns 2024 Primetime Schedule

Now that the 2024 NFL schedule has been released, fans across the country are circling dates for important games and when their favorite franchise will appear in primetime contests.

Cleveland Browns fans may need multiple pens to circle their primetime games.

Browns insider Tony Grossi is among the observers who expressed disbelief in the number of games Cleveland will be featured late in the season.

On “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, the host expressed his feelings when the full schedule was revealed on Wednesday as the Browns were placed in four late-season primetime matchups.

“To me, I’m surprised at that because I had been saying that I thought they would get fewer rather than more primetimes,” Grossi explained.

Grossi noted that of the team’s last seven games, the Browns could pick up a fifth primetime matchup as the Baltimore Ravens Week 18 game time has yet to be determined.

The NFL does not set season-ending games’ dates or times as the league ensures games with playoff implications are highlighted on the final weekend.

Grossi based his prediction of fewer primetime matchups on oddsmakers’ takes of the Browns, noting that sportsbooks currently have Cleveland’s projected win-total mark at 8.5 wins.

That projection was below 2023’s early-season estimates of 9.5 wins, Grossi noted.

Grossi said the league must disagree with oddsmakers as the NFL included more primetime games for Cleveland this season.

Grossi concluded that his hope for Cleveland’s season-ending run includes healthy players to give the Browns a chance to make the playoffs.

