Analyst Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns’ Super Bowl Chances

For most of the past quarter century, talk of the Cleveland Browns during the preseason has mostly focused on whether this team could break through and make the playoffs or would be suffering another losing season.

After making the playoffs twice in four years, the discussion has evolved from if the Browns can contend for the playoffs to how deep can Cleveland advance in the playoffs.

ESPN analyst Daniel Oyefusi is among those analysts who believe Cleveland has a chance for a special season.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” Podcast shared a clip of Oyefusi giving his assessment of where the team’s roster ranks among its peers and what the Browns need to make their first Super Bowl.

“If you get anywhere near Pro Bowl form from Deshaun Watson, this is a team that can contend for a Super Bowl,” Oyefusi said.

#Browns beat reporter @DanielOyefusi made his #UCSS debut today and believes that the Cleveland #Browns are one Pro Bowl caliber season from Deshaun Watson away from reaching the Super Bowl

Oyefusi said that Watson does not need to return to the “2019, 2020 level” abilities of the quarterback to make a deep playoff run or have a strong regular season.

Instead, the analyst suggested that Nick Chubb would be back this season to take some of the offensive burden off Watson’s shoulders.

Oyefusi added that the Browns’ defense is among the best in the league, and he said the entire roster has players that make it one of the most complete in the NFL.

The analyst had special praise for the defensive line, calling it “deep and talented” heading into the 2024 regular season.

Cleveland starts its regular season on Sunday, September 8 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

