Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are slated to start their training camp on Thursday with their 90-man roster nearly complete.

Nearly complete because the Browns have invited a couple of last-minute additions to The Greenbrier.

The Browns’ official Twitter account noted that Cleveland signed two players ahead of the training camp start while also waiving a player in the process.

The Browns announced the signings of defensive end Jeremiah Martin and tackle Chim Okorafor to their roster while waiving linebacker Caleb Johnson.

Martin is officially a first-year player despite finishing college after the 2022 regular season.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender has split his time since leaving college with the New York Giants and the Browns, including a stint last season with Cleveland as he was signed and waived during last year’s preseason.

Martin played for both Texas A&M and Washington collegiately, playing in 55 combined games for the two schools.

His senior season at Washington was his best as he finished with 41 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Okorafor is also officially a first-year player who spent the first half of 2024 playing for the UFL Michigan Panthers.

During the UFL season, Okorafor started three of the seven games he played for the Panthers as his team made the postseason this year.

Okorafor is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Philadelphia in 2023.

The lineman also spent part of last season on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Cleveland’s announcement noted that Johnson, a linebacker the team signed back in January to a future/reserve contract for the 2024 season, was waived.

