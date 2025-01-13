Browns Nation

Monday, January 13, 2025
Analyst Has A Message For Browns Fans Who Don’t Want To Draft A QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been in the hunt for a quarterback for most of their history.

That’s going to be the case again in 2025.

And with the No. 2 pick in their control, they’re now in a position to get either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the most impressive or deepest quarterback class in recent history.

Sanders and Ward are clearly a tad above the rest of the class.

However, they might not have the highest ceiling for a franchise quarterback.

Even so, Browns analyst Ken Carman doesn’t want the fans to be scared away by past Browns general manager’s mistakes.

“If you don’t want a QB, fine. But please don’t allow Kokinis, Savage, Farmer, Banner, Lombardi, etc etc ETC scare you out of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders,” he wrote.

Carman does have a valid point in the sense that people should develop their own takes based on their research, as opposed to allowing others to shape their ideas and thoughts about any given player.

The Browns have different avenues to explore to get their new franchise quarterback.

If they don’t seem to love whoever is available, they can trade down and get an additional first-round pick.

Fortunately, there will be several options in free agency, so it’s not like Andrew Berry will be obliged to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation