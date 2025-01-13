Browns Will Interview Intriguing OC Candidate Today

The Cleveland Browns are looking to restructure their offensive coaching staff again.

This time, however, most people believe whoever they hire will only be an offensive coordinator in title.

Apparently, Kevin Stefanski will be in total control of the offense.

That’s why it makes sense that he hires a familiar face with a similar philosophy.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to read Mary Kay Cabot’s report about the team set to interview Klint Kubiak for the position.

#Browns will interview Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator vacancy today, source tells clevelanddotcom. Long history with Kevin Stefanski — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 13, 2025

Kubiak is the son of Stefanski’s mentor, Gary Kubiak, with whom he worked with in Minnesota, so they clearly share the same vision for an offense.

Klint Kubiak is coming off being the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator, but with the team set to hire a new head coach, he could also be on his way out.

He coached under Stefanski back in 2021, and after his stint in Minnesota, he had positions with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

During Ken Dorsey’s brief reign, the Browns’ offense was pedestrian at best, and it didn’t seem like he was on the same page as Stefanski.

The head coach will most likely return to calling plays on offense, so the word ‘assistant’ in the ‘assistant coach’ title will be best suited to whoever they hire.

They’ve already met with a myriad of candidates.

It shouldn’t take much longer before we hear an update from the team about their new offensive coordinator.

