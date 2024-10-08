Analyst Has A Trade Suggestion For The Browns

Looking back, the Cleveland Browns may have made the worst trade in NFL history, or at least one of the three worst.

Things clearly haven’t worked out in the way they expected.

That’s why Evan Cohen believes they should blow things up and give up picks just to get Watson out of there.

Talking on UNSPORTSMANLIKE, the analyst suggested that a bad team with plenty of cap space, like the Carolina Panthers, could willingly take Watson and have him on their books, provided that the Browns give them picks.

He described how the Panthers should approach the Browns.

“I’m giving you a way out. You’re gonna pay me and you’re gonna pay me a lot to do it. I’m gonna ask for two firsts to start,” Cohen said.

He argues that they can’t fix their team retroactively, but giving up picks to get Watson off the premises would certainly help them in the future.

That’s one way to put it, and it could make sense on paper.

Still, perhaps giving up more picks could also set the team back even further.

Keeping their future first-round picks could be crucial to drafting a rookie QB on a much lower salary in hopes of turning around the franchise.

