Browns Nation

Saturday, December 28, 2024
Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson’s Status In 2025

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns have given fans little to be excited about this season, and the goal for the team is to now start laying the groundwork for the future and make sure 2025 is better than this disastrous 2024 campaign.

The biggest problem that needs to be solved is at the quarterback position, as Deshaun Watson has a $72.9 million cap hit in each of the next two years and hasn’t performed up to even a small fraction of what that contract is worth.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke on “The Insiders” on Saturday to talk about Watson’s recently restructured deal with the Browns, adding that the deal simply helps the Browns deal with his cap hit years from now but doesn’t mean that he won’t be on the team next year and possibly the year after as well.

Rapoport added that it’s likely the team adds some competition in the QB room, which could come from the free-agent market or in the draft.

Kirk Cousins’ name was brought up as a potential option, as he is looking like a prime cut candidate for the Atlanta Falcons after recently being benched.

Cousins could take a minimal deal similar to what Russell Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being cut by the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland could certainly give Watson another chance to prove he can be a star once again, but the team has to cover all its bases and make sure there’s a contingency plan in place given the fact that Watson has suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last two years.

Browns Nation