Analyst Has Harsh Reaction To Browns Acquiring Kenny Pickett

The Browns pulled off a move on Monday that has sparked intense debate among Cleveland analysts.

A trade executed by the Browns shipped Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick to Philadelphia for Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is better known by Cleveland fans for his time as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Despite going 14-10 as a starter with the Steelers, Pickett was traded to Philadelphia in 2024 as Pittsburgh elected to reset its quarterback roster.

His inability to keep his starting role with Pittsburgh provides a basis for analyst Emmett Golden’s lack of enthusiasm around Cleveland acquiring Pickett.

Golden blasted Pickett on Tuesday, providing harsh criticism for the team’s latest addition to the quarterback room.

“The one guy that I have stated has sucked … his time with the Steelers was some of the worst quarterback play I’ve ever seen in my life. I felt like I was being punked yesterday,” Golden said.

My reaction to Kenny Pickett joining the Browns. pic.twitter.com/zoFcFzAXTH — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) March 11, 2025

Golden’s harsh criticism came with a back-handed compliment.

The analyst added that despite how poorly he performed with the Steelers, his performances with Pittsburgh would be an improvement over anything he saw from Cleveland’s signal-callers in 2024.

Pickett comes to Cleveland owning a 2-1 record as a starter against the Browns.

Still, the quarterback threw for over 200 yards only once in those three meetings.

For his career, the former first-round selection is 15-10 as a starter, completing over 62 percent of his passes for 4,765 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

He started only one of his five appearances in Philadelphia last season, winning his lone start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

