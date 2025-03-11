Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Hanford Dixon Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Myles Garrett’s Extension

Yagya Bhargava
By
Hanford Dixon Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Myles Garrett's Extension
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason drama had fans on the edge of their seats as defensive superstar Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade, claiming his desire to leave wasn’t about money.

This shocking development left the NFL world wondering if the Browns would lose their defensive anchor or find a way to keep him in Cleveland for the long haul.

Those questions were definitively answered when the Browns and Garrett agreed to a record-breaking contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an eye-popping $40 million annual salary and $123.5 million in guarantees.

After weeks of uncertainty, the deal was finalized, securing Garrett’s future with the team.

Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently shared his perspective on the massive payday during a podcast appearance, cutting straight to the heart of the matter:

“I’m happy for Myles. Good for him. You could say what you want to say. It wasn’t about the money. It was about the amount of money.”

Dixon’s candid assessment acknowledged the reality behind the contract negotiations – while Garrett’s concerns weren’t solely financial, the unprecedented size of the deal clearly played a significant role in resolving the standoff.

Initially, Garrett’s desire to leave stemmed from wanting to join an organization with a stronger winning tradition.

However, the Browns’ front office trio of Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, and Jimmy Haslam remained resolute throughout the process, refusing to entertain trade offers and emphasizing Garrett’s importance to their long-term vision.

Their unwavering commitment ultimately resulted in the record-setting contract.

Browns Nation