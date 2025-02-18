Analyst Has Strong Belief About Chances That Browns Trade Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett want different things.

The former No. 1 pick has made it loud and clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl-contending team.

Conversely, the Browns want him to stay there.

Unfortunately, it seems like only one of those things can happen next season, as barring a major turn of events, the Browns likely won’t be playing in the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, as much as multiple teams would be glad to trade for the defensive superstar, analyst Scott Petrak doesn’t know if that’s going to happen.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he said that the financial implications of trading him and the potential value they could get in return make it difficult for the Browns to agree to let him go:

“I think it’s still real close to 50/50 whether or not the Browns trade him. I think it’s far from a certainty either way,” he said.

📞 @ScottPetrak on @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns offseason decision with DE Myles Garrett 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/BGt0eSjij8 pic.twitter.com/z8qxNxfZBS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 17, 2025

Of course, he also acknowledges that there are many reasons to trade him as well, but he just doesn’t see the Browns jumping the gun to do it.

He said that he’s such a great player that the Browns will try to go the extra mile to keep him regardless of his desires, mostly because they will still have to deal with the salary cap implications of trading him, and they won’t get that much in return.

Even so, we’ve seen how these things usually unfold.

Also, Klutch Sports clients are usually almost impossible to deal with; they don’t budge.

Whatever the case, any potential transaction might only take place closer to the NFL Draft.

