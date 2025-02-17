Analyst Predicts Which QB Prospect Browns Will Draft At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns can’t get things wrong this time around.

They have a better team than one would guess by looking at their previous season’s record, but getting the wrong guy at No. 2 could set this team back years.

That’s why there’s been a ton of speculation regarding what they may or may not do with their first-round selection.

With that in mind, Cleveland radio personality Aaron Goldhammer shared his prediction for the Browns’ quarterback situation.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Goldhammer predicted that the Browns would draft Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, with the Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward with the first-overall selection.

.@HammerNation19 thinks the Browns are going to take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/IgzWn1SbOI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 17, 2025

He also said that the Browns would sign Daniel Jones in free agency.

Goldhammer stated that the Browns would host an open competition for the starting quarterback job, adding that he thinks Sanders will eventually beat Jones for the position.

He’s not the first person to state that the Browns could be interested in the ever-struggling Jones.

He’s still young, and we’ve seen quarterbacks salvage their careers after a change of scenery.

Then again, judging by how he’s fared since he entered the league, it’s hard to make a case for him being the kind of quarterback this team needs right now.

As for Sanders, he might be the most NFL-ready quarterback prospect in his class.

Unfortunately, scouts and experts aren’t necessarily wowed by his skills, and he might not be the kind of superstar in the making this team needs to get back on track.

For now, we can only speculate what will happen.

