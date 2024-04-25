Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 25, 2024
Analyst Has Strong Belief On What Position Browns Will Draft In Rd. 2

By
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Fortunately, the Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot to be worried about ahead of the NFL Draft.

Of course, you always want to make the most of your assets, and adding young and promising players on cheap contracts is great for roster-building.

But this Browns team doesn’t have too many needs or points of emphasis, so for the first time, perhaps not having a first-round pick isn’t the worst thing for them.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Bruce Drennan seems to think right now.

Talking to Ryan Tyler, they debated about the Browns’ potential approach in the second round, and while they wouldn’t be shocked to see GM Andrew Berry having an ace up his sleeve and making a big move, they’re also confident in whoever they might get at No. 54.

Per Tyler, the Browns won’t necessarily go with a ‘best player available’ approach (via Bruce Drennan Show).

“I’m gonna lean wide receiver still.  I still think it’s a really deep class,” Tyler said.

However, whoever they pick could likely give an indication of their feeling about the future of this team.

He thinks that getting a wide receiver might mean that they’re not so confident about an Amari Cooper extension, whereas getting a running back might indicate that Nick Chubb’s recovery isn’t going as well as expected.

The Browns addressed their big need for a wide receiver by trading for Jerry Jeudy, and they already have one of the best defensive lines in the game.

Gladly, whoever they pick is most likely going to provide depth, as opposed to being thrown into the fire to contribute right away.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Would Be Good Fit For LB Prospect
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation