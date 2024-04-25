Analyst Has Strong Belief On What Position Browns Will Draft In Rd. 2

Fortunately, the Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot to be worried about ahead of the NFL Draft.

Of course, you always want to make the most of your assets, and adding young and promising players on cheap contracts is great for roster-building.

But this Browns team doesn’t have too many needs or points of emphasis, so for the first time, perhaps not having a first-round pick isn’t the worst thing for them.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Bruce Drennan seems to think right now.

Talking to Ryan Tyler, they debated about the Browns’ potential approach in the second round, and while they wouldn’t be shocked to see GM Andrew Berry having an ace up his sleeve and making a big move, they’re also confident in whoever they might get at No. 54.

Per Tyler, the Browns won’t necessarily go with a ‘best player available’ approach (via Bruce Drennan Show).

“I’m gonna lean wide receiver still. I still think it’s a really deep class,” Tyler said.

The #NFLDraft is finally here, and without a first round pick this year, #Browns fans missed out on the typical pre-draft hype of years past. Bruce and @RyanTyler33 expect GM Andrew Berry to diligently maximize the value of their six picks and fill multiple positional needs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h83I286x46 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 25, 2024

However, whoever they pick could likely give an indication of their feeling about the future of this team.

He thinks that getting a wide receiver might mean that they’re not so confident about an Amari Cooper extension, whereas getting a running back might indicate that Nick Chubb’s recovery isn’t going as well as expected.

The Browns addressed their big need for a wide receiver by trading for Jerry Jeudy, and they already have one of the best defensive lines in the game.

Gladly, whoever they pick is most likely going to provide depth, as opposed to being thrown into the fire to contribute right away.

