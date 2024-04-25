Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 25, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Would Be Good Fit For LB Prospect

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 NFL Draft in a somewhat privileged position.

Fortunately for them, there aren’t so many glaring needs or issues to fix, especially after adding more talent at WR with the Jerry Jeudy trade.

Even so, this team could use more depth at linebacker, and while that’s not the most important position in Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, it might also be the least impressive unit on the roster right now.

With that in mind, Irie Harris of Cleveland.com made a case for them to go after Texas A&M star Edgerrin Cooper.

Cooper is coming off an impressive season with the Aggies, finished 12th in tackles (83) and tied for fifth in sacks (8.5) in the stout SEC.

He was also quite impressive against the Alabama Crimson Tide, logging six tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble against Nick Saban’s team.

Cooper also turned some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a respectable 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, which was third among linebackers.

The Browns have already added Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to their linebackers room, but you can never have too much depth in that position.

Cooper should be available for them at No. 54, although some analysts have him going in the top 50.

The 21-year-old stands at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

The Browns had a championship-caliber defense in 2024, and adding a promising and exciting prospect like Cooper sounds like the right move here.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Believes There Could Be A Shocker In The Top-10 Of Draft
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation