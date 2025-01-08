Analyst Has Strong Belief On Who Will Call Plays For Browns In 2025

Unsurprisingly, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with Ken Dorsey.

He showed some of the same issues from his previous tenure with the Buffalo Bills, and neither the numbers nor the eye test were encouraging.

More than that, it always felt like he wasn’t on the same page with Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski waited until the playoffs were almost out of reach to allow Dorsey to call the plays, something he’s been reluctant to do since he became a head coach.

That’s why Anthony Lima isn’t too worried about the Browns’ offensive coordinator hire.

Talking to Ken Carman, he claimed that this would still be Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and he would call the plays, so whoever they bring in to help him would be irrelevant (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I get you want to have good offensive coordinators…I don't care because (Kevin) Stefanski is going to be calling plays next year." @SportsBoyTony tells @KenCarman why he's not going to get worked up about the #Browns OC hire

He doesn’t even care if they promote someone from within or hire an external candidate, as the team looked much better on offense when Stefanski was the one calling the shots.

Per Carman, their offensive line coach will be a more crucial hire, and he might be right on point.

The Browns allowed Bill Callahan to leave to join his son Brian with the Tennessee Titans, and his absence was a disaster.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising that they fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson after just one year.

Dickerson’s job left plenty to be desired.

Granted, the offensive line dealt with a myriad of injuries, but still, it became painfully evident that he wasn’t the right man for the job.

