Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Has A Strong Belief About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end like the fans or the front office hoped for.

It wasn’t just the 3-14 record but also watching and hearing Myles Garrett’s discontent with the organization.

It didn’t take long before rumors about his potential departure flooded social media.

Then, GM Andrew Berry made it loud and clear that they didn’t intend to let him go.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Browns will be able to find some middle ground with him.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that there is a good enough rapport between both parties to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Garrett’s contract has two years left, but new reports state that the Browns would gladly sign him to a very lucrative contract extension.

Needless to say, Garrett has already made his fair share of money, so his finances didn’t drive his complaints.

He wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and has no intention to play for a rebuilding team.

If the Browns chose that direction, he wants no part of it.

Then again, if the Browns make him an offer he cannot refuse and, more importantly, show him their plan and path to contention, they will most definitely reach an agreement.

Garrett isn’t just a fan favorite; he’s the heart and soul of the team, and even if they could get a huge haul for him, trading him would set them back years.

NEXT:  Browns Have Most Capital In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation