Insider Has A Strong Belief About Myles Garrett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end like the fans or the front office hoped for.

It wasn’t just the 3-14 record but also watching and hearing Myles Garrett’s discontent with the organization.

It didn’t take long before rumors about his potential departure flooded social media.

Then, GM Andrew Berry made it loud and clear that they didn’t intend to let him go.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer believes the Browns will be able to find some middle ground with him.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that there is a good enough rapport between both parties to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

"I think there is a good rapport there with him and the front office and I do expect them to get something done." - Albert Breer on the outlook for a Myles Garrett extension with the Browns this offseason

Garrett’s contract has two years left, but new reports state that the Browns would gladly sign him to a very lucrative contract extension.

Needless to say, Garrett has already made his fair share of money, so his finances didn’t drive his complaints.

He wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and has no intention to play for a rebuilding team.

If the Browns chose that direction, he wants no part of it.

Then again, if the Browns make him an offer he cannot refuse and, more importantly, show him their plan and path to contention, they will most definitely reach an agreement.

Garrett isn’t just a fan favorite; he’s the heart and soul of the team, and even if they could get a huge haul for him, trading him would set them back years.

