Analyst Has Strong Take About Browns’ Offense

Through three games, the Cleveland Browns are 31st in total offense, averaging 248 yards per game.

Only the New England Patriots at 246.3 yards per contest are below the Browns as former Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett currently leads the squad while their first-round draft pick Drake Maye waits for his opportunity to start.

Cleveland’s ineptitude is one of the worst stretches for the Browns in more than 15 years, and only the 2011 version of this team has averaged less than 300 yards per game for an entire season.

The offensive woes plaguing the Browns in this new-look offense have confounded analysts and fans alike.

Analyst Blake Reneker is no exception in that he takes exception to the offensive offensive performance.

On “The Dawgs” podcast, Reneker had a strong take on those woes, suggesting this offense is worse than the one Cleveland endured during 2016 and 2017 (via X).

“This is the worst offense the Browns have had in … like statistically, we’ve never had one,” Reneker said, adding, “We went 1-31, and that offense was better than this offense.”

Have you ever bought something brand new, and when you opened the box, it was already broken? That's the #Browns offense this season. Cleveland brought in all these new offensive minds to build a whole new offense tailored around Deshaun Watson, and he's unable to make it work.… pic.twitter.com/BCwDBUPscP — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) September 24, 2024

Reneker shared his thoughts on why those woes existed.

The analyst believes the problem starts with the system itself, noting that the three- and four-receiver sets are designed to highlight quarterback Deshaun Watson’s arm strength and reward his quick decision-making.

Reneker said he believes Watson is not capable of being the quarterback who can effectively run this offense, however.

“We hired (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey to come in and tailor an offense around Deshaun Watson so he could take us to the next level; I don’t think he’s good enough to do that,” Reneker explained.

