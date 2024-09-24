Analyst Reveals Concerning Stat About Browns’ Offense

Three years ago, the Cleveland Browns made one of the most controversial decisions in recent NFL history.

Still with Baker Mayfield on their roster and despite the legal turmoil around him, they traded away six draft picks – including three first-rounders – to get Deshaun Watson.

On top of that, they signed him to a fully guaranteed contract extension worth $230 million before he played a single snap for the team.

Fast forward to today, and that’s proving to be one of the worst moves ever made.

Watson has left plenty to be desired when he’s been healthy or eligible to play.

As pointed out by Cody Suek on X, the Browns currently hold the worst passing-yards-per-play average in the entire league through three weeks.

They’re currently tied with the New England Patriots (3.5) so that 1-2 record isn’t much of a surprise.

Bottom-5 offenses in passing yards per play thru Week 3: 28. Jaguars (4.4)

29. Titans (4.4)

30. Bears (4.0)

31. Patriots (3.5)

32. Browns (3.5) A collective record of 3-12 — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) September 24, 2024

Of course, not everything is on Watson as the Browns are playing behind a banged-up, makeshift offensive line, but still.

Even without David Njoku, the Browns have two solid playmakers in the passing game in Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, and Watson is just constantly missing them – by a significant margin.

The offensive line has struggled to keep opposing pass-rushers away from the quarterback, but Watson seems to be stepping into the rush as opposed to into the pocket.

He’s been inaccurate and erratic since he arrived in Berea, and even the most optimistic Browns fan is starting to lose faith in him ever becoming the player he was during his days with the Houston Texans.

