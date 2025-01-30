Analyst Has Theory About Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season was a stark reminder of how quickly NFL fortunes can change.

What started with championship aspirations quickly spiraled into disappointment, with fans checking mock drafts well before Halloween.

The combination of Deshaun Watson’s struggles and subsequent injury, followed by a quarterback carousel featuring Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, left the Browns sharing the league’s worst record.

While quarterback concerns linger, recent reports suggest the Browns are taking a different approach to their No. 2 overall pick.

Instead of addressing their obvious quarterback needs, they appear focused on building an elite defensive line around Myles Garrett.

Now, analyst Jay Crawford has stepped forward with a bold draft prediction.

Speaking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Crawford laid out his vision for the Browns’ first-round selection: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

“They told him (Myles Garrett), for the first time in your tenure as a Cleveland Brown, we’re gonna give you a real bookend, a real threat at pass rush. We’re going to go out and we’re going to get a man among boys in college and someone that we think can be a Bosa-level pass rusher in the NFL, and we’re going to draft Abdul Carter, and we’re going to make our defense stout,” Crawford explained.

"Tennesee is not going to draft Abdul Carter, the #Browns are." That was @JaycrawfordCLE as he gives his theory about how the #Browns will handle the No. 2 overall pick & Myles Garretthttps://t.co/n5TeIWS0rf pic.twitter.com/lk9XVOa44s — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 29, 2025

Crawford’s prediction gains credibility from Garrett’s recent shift in tone about his future with the team, reportedly following meaningful conversations with management.

General Manager Andrew Berry’s recent comments have also pointed toward strengthening the defensive front, rather than pursuing quarterback options in the draft.

Should Crawford’s prediction materialize, it would signal a clear commitment from the Cleveland Browns to build around their defensive superstar.

By pairing Carter with Garrett, the Browns would be making a bold statement about their defensive aspirations for 2025, potentially creating one of the NFL’s most formidable pass-rushing duos.

