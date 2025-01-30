Former Browns Tight End Lands New Coaching Job

The Detroit Lions are seeing another departure from their coaching ranks as the New York Jets continue their staffing overhaul.

Tight ends coach Steve Heiden is set to join the Jets in a surprising career shift.

The move, announced by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday evening, marks Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s first coaching staff addition, with Heiden stepping in as the new offensive line coach following Keith Carter’s departure.

Heiden’s journey to this position is rooted in a rich NFL playing career.

Before entering the coaching ranks, he spent over a decade as a tight end with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns until injuries forced his retirement in 2011.

His transition to coaching began with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, where he spent ten years working with tight ends and special teams before joining the Detroit Lions in 2023.

While his experience as an offensive line coach is limited to a brief stint as an assistant with the Cardinals in 2018, Heiden’s combination of playing experience and coaching acumen makes him an intriguing choice for the Jets.

His playing career, particularly with the Cleveland Browns, showcased his versatility and reliability on the field.

After being traded to Cleveland on August 31, 2002, Heiden quickly established himself as a valuable asset, appearing in all 16 regular-season games that year.

Despite battling an ankle injury in 2003, he managed to set a personal best with 18 receptions for 134 yards.

The following year proved even more successful, as he recorded 28 receptions, 287 yards, and five touchdowns, including a memorable three-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Heiden’s consistency earned him a four-year contract extension in 2007, though his playing career would eventually be cut short by ankle issues in 2009.

After his release from the Browns in 2010 and facing complications from neck spurs, he retired in 2011.

Alongside kicker Phil Dawson, Heiden’s tenure stands as one of the longest in Browns history.

