Analyst Has Theory About Why Browns Acquired Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns started four different quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL season en route to fielding the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense at just 15.2 points per game, which was a full eight points per game worse than 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks that season on the way to an improbable playoff berth.

Putting a stop to this quarterback carousel and finding some semblance of stability is atop the Browns’ priority list for 2025, which is certainly a big reason they acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Analyst Matt Fontana recently shared his theory as to why Pickett was brought in.

“I think they acquired him because they didn’t have anybody else,” the host said.

Will Kenny Pickett remain in the #Browns quarterback room this season? #DawgPound "I think they acquired him, because they didn't have anyone else." –@MattFontana83 Presented by @PureAvNEO https://t.co/jxKI5hrKNX pic.twitter.com/BOzVzqfP4X — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) May 7, 2025

It’s a fair point, but the Browns still gave up a fifth-round pick to Philadelphia, and when your quarterback room is as bleak as Cleveland’s was a few months ago, it makes sense to take multiple shots in an attempt to find the right guy.

There have been reports that Pickett will get a chance to start in Week 1 and that head coach Kevin Stefanski likes him and believes he is a good fit to run the offense.

In the worst-case scenario, Pickett will continue to be a middling backup, and all it cost was a fifth-round pick.

In the best-case scenario, he wins the starting job and proves to be the league’s next reclamation project along the lines of Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold.

The Browns certainly didn’t have anybody else when they acquired Pickett, but perhaps he can be the solution if given the chance.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Likely Browns QB To Be Traded