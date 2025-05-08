Insider Reveals Likely Browns QB To Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns went from having a barren quarterback room a few months ago to a crowded one after the 2025 NFL Draft, though there are still questions that need to be answered heading toward the season.

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders now all on board, it’s anybody’s guess who will start in Week 1.

Insider Tony Grossi recently revealed which of the four is most likely to be traded to make more room for the other three.

“If everybody plays as well as the Browns hope, somebody’s got to go, and that’s a good situation to have. I don’t think either rookie is the odd man out. I think it’s between Flacco and Pickett, and I believe Pickett is more tradeable than Flacco at this stage of their careers,” Grossi said.

He added that general manager Andrew Berry could trade Pickett before the season starts.

Pickett is probably the obvious candidate given Flacco’s age and the fact that Gabriel and Sanders aren’t likely to be traded as rookies, but it may make little sense to trade Pickett after the Browns just dealt away a fifth-round pick to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

The likelihood of all four quarterbacks looking good is slim, and there is a way for the Browns to keep all of them on the roster if they really want to.

Pickett may have to boost his trade value to justify moving on from him this soon, or one of the rookies might impress enough to take his place on the depth chart.

It’s all a mess, but it’s still a while until training camp, so there is no point in making a move just yet.

Browns fans need to stay patient and let this play out.

