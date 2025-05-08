Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Likely Browns QB To Be Traded

Insider Reveals Likely Browns QB To Be Traded

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Likely Browns QB To Be Traded
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went from having a barren quarterback room a few months ago to a crowded one after the 2025 NFL Draft, though there are still questions that need to be answered heading toward the season.

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders now all on board, it’s anybody’s guess who will start in Week 1.

Insider Tony Grossi recently revealed which of the four is most likely to be traded to make more room for the other three.

“If everybody plays as well as the Browns hope, somebody’s got to go, and that’s a good situation to have. I don’t think either rookie is the odd man out. I think it’s between Flacco and Pickett, and I believe Pickett is more tradeable than Flacco at this stage of their careers,” Grossi said.

He added that general manager Andrew Berry could trade Pickett before the season starts.

Pickett is probably the obvious candidate given Flacco’s age and the fact that Gabriel and Sanders aren’t likely to be traded as rookies, but it may make little sense to trade Pickett after the Browns just dealt away a fifth-round pick to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

The likelihood of all four quarterbacks looking good is slim, and there is a way for the Browns to keep all of them on the roster if they really want to.

Pickett may have to boost his trade value to justify moving on from him this soon, or one of the rookies might impress enough to take his place on the depth chart.

It’s all a mess, but it’s still a while until training camp, so there is no point in making a move just yet.

Browns fans need to stay patient and let this play out.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Sees Bright Future For Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation