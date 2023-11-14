Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are walking on clouds right now.

The win over the Baltimore Ravens was huge for so many reasons, and one could argue that it was the biggest regular-season win of the Kevin Stefanski era.

The defense showed up and proved that they could dominate and take over every single game, but as much credit as they deserve, we also have to give Deshaun Watson his flowers.

Watson was — literally — perfect in the second half, completing every single one of his 14 passes.

More than that, some of his throws looked like throwback passes from his Houston Texans days.

That’s why FS1’s Emmanuel Acho recently raved about Watson’s play, breaking down two plays and stating that no Cleveland Browns quarterback of the past 30 years would’ve been able to make those plays (via Emmanuel Acho on Twitter).

First, he talked about a massive throw on 2-and-19, an absolute dart he placed perfectly where only wide receiver Amari Cooper — who was double-teamed — could catch it.

Then, he showed Watson’s instincts as a runner as he was able to get past two defensive backs to gain 16 yards in a scramble.

Watson has had to deal with a lot of criticism this season, and one could say that most of it was earned.

But as harsh as the media has been to him, they also need to give him some credit.

This is why the Browns gave up so much to get him, and this is the level of play the fans have demanded from him since he arrived in Berea last season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Calls Out National Media While Defending Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Joins Exclusive Group With Latest Sack Record

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Sends A Big Message After Browns' Dramatic Win

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Fans React To Browns Last-Second Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Ended a 5-year Drought With Win Over Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Ravens In Week 10

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Use 1 Word to Hype Up Ravens Matchup

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Former NFL Coach Notes 1 Big Factor For Browns Level Of Play

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Notes 1 Browns Player is 'Fired Up' For Ravens Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former NFL Player Gives Myles Garrett Top Mid-Season Honor

2 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Breaks Down Defensive Duel Between Browns, Ravens

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns At Ravens Game Predictions

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

4 days ago

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

No more pages to load